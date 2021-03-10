DENVER (CBS4)– FEMA has approved the City of Denver’s request for $60.4 million. The funding will go to cover costs related to emergency shelters for those experiencing homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic.
The money will reimburse the city for their efforts over the coming months. The funding will give Denver more budget capacity as they work to extend several contracts with hotels to provide isolation shelter and other services to homeless to keep them safe during the coronavirus pandemic.