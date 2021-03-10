DENVER (CBS4) – This weekend’s storm is expected to be the biggest to hit in close to a decade, and that has some feeling excited, as well as anxious as they prepare.

“Growing up here, I remember the 80s storms as a kid, and we were burrowing through it,” Brian Bailey said.

Bailey now helps dig people out of the messes left behind from powerful storms through his company, Bailey Roofing and Exteriors.

“The 2003 storm, there were some buildings on Broadway where the flat roofs collapsed. Flat roofs have to be careful,” he said.

However, homeowners with pitched roofs should also be worried about 10 inches of snow or more putting pressure down on stress points that could leak or crack.

“We have anticipated and thought about the travel restriction and some of the changes we may foresee and so all of our trucks, right now we’re maintaining our trucks and making sure they’ve got chains,” Hollie Velasquez Horvath, Xcel Energy, Senior Director of State Affairs and Community Relations.

Horvath thinks this storm is not bringing anything Denver metro isn’t prepared for.

“Our infrastructure is built for this type of weather,” she said.

Most folks have been prepared for snow, but this time, Bailey thinks you may also want to get ready to shovel your roof.

“If you get rid of some of the things on the eaves, it’ll help things come down a little bit easier,” Bailey said.