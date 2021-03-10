DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is planning for a moment of silence to honor those lives lost in the coronavirus pandemic. The moment of silence is planned for Friday at noon.
Mayor Michael Hancock is requesting that Denver residents, visitors and businesses join in observing the moment of silence to remember the more than 500 Denver residents who died from COVID-19. He will lead them in a moment of reflection, recognize the struggles faced by those during the pandemic and look forward to the hope that lies ahead as the community transitions from rescue to recovery.
There will be a chiming of 12 bells at the City and County Building at noon Friday, one for each month of the pandemic.