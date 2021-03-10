CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials in Boulder County are reaching out to individuals experiencing homelessness ahead of this weekend’s winter storm. The general snow forecast for Friday through Sunday is 1 to 3 feet along the Front Range.

Homeless Solutions for Boulder County is increasing outreach efforts to ensure everyone in need of shelter has a place to stay before the snowstorm arrives. The county is prepared to open the following shelters:

