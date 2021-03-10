BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials in Boulder County are reaching out to individuals experiencing homelessness ahead of this weekend’s winter storm. The general snow forecast for Friday through Sunday is 1 to 3 feet along the Front Range.
Homeless Solutions for Boulder County is increasing outreach efforts to ensure everyone in need of shelter has a place to stay before the snowstorm arrives. The county is prepared to open the following shelters:
- Boulder Shelter for the Homeless: (303) 442-4646
- HOPE Longmont: (720) 494-4673
- Mother House: (303) 447-9602
- SPAN: (303) 444-2424
- Safe Shelter: (303) 772-0432
- Tgthr shelter for youth: (303) 447-1207