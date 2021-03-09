BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Boulder released new details about the party-turned-riot on University Hill on March 6. They say eight civilian vehicles were damaged, two of which were totaled. The damaged is estimated to be $43,500.
City officials also say they’ve identified five people involved in the riot-related crimes, but have not publicly named them. Those involved could face charges including inciting a riot, engaging in a riot, assaulting a peace officer, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.READ MORE: 'Maskless, Thoughtless Rager': Gov. Jared Polis Disappointed With CU Boulder Students At Riot
Tips about the crimes are nearing 1,000 as of Tuesday evening. The city plans to release more videos of people they want to identify on Wednesday.
Investigators say there are other reports of property damage being investigated. Two city vehicles, one being a SWAT vehicle and the other a fire engine, were also damaged.
Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold previously said the damage to the SWAT vehicle is in the thousands.