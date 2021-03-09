Gov. Polis Calls On FDA To Allow Vaccine Pooling To Boost Vaccination NumbersGov. Jared Polis is partnering with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to call on the federal government to allow pooling of vaccines.

Unlike In Israel, Colorado Law Professor Doesn't Expect Businesses Here To Require Proof Of VaccinationIn Israel, many businesses now offer services to those who can provide proof of vaccination, but legal experts say a similar approach in Colorado may not be as easy.

Mask-Related Questions Arise As CDC Issues New GuidanceThe topic of mask wearing was on a lot of minds Monday after the CDC issued guidance for people two weeks past their full vaccination.

Last Call Times Extended For Colorado Restaurants Under Amended OrderSome Colorado restaurants will be able to extend last call until 2 a.m. under an amended public health order announced Monday.

Colorado Girl Scouts Earn Silver Award In Fight To End Period PovertyTwo Colorado girl scouts were honored with the Silver Award for their work to end "period poverty."

New Centennial Hospital Brings Care 'Close to Home'There's a new hospital in the Denver metro area. Health One has converted what used to be a freestanding emergency room into a 20-bed facility.