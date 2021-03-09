FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Poudre School District will offer free summer school this year for students in grades 8-12. The district was able to secure funding so that older students who need to catch up on their education can do so without worrying about cost.

“We know it has been a challenge for every single one of our kids,” said Madeline Noblett, spokesperson for PSD.

Previously, summer school courses were only free for students who qualified for free and reduced lunch. Summer classes are typically $175 per course. This year the district eliminated those fees for 8-12 graders.

Noblett said an increased number of students might need summer school after falling behind during remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given the significant changes that all of our families have experienced this past year, our colleagues went in and focused on which students do we need to focus on just in the COVID schooling era?” Noblett told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “(Identifying who) didn’t have growth over the course of the year thus far that we were hoping we would see.”

Registration for free summer school is currently underway. The courses could also provide students the opportunity to get ahead in classes.

The district is offering a variety of educational opportunities for students of all ages. However, some of those will come at a fee.

Noblett said some studies suggest the students most significantly impacted by remote learning are those in younger age groups.

“We think certainly at the elementary and middle school levels there may be more students than in a typical year,” Noblett said.

Either way, PSD officials said offering free courses to teenagers this summer is a great way the district can make sure their students receive the quality education they deserve, even in the middle of a pandemic.

More information about summer school at PSD:

psdschools.org/schools/school-options-choice/summer-school

summer.psdschools.org