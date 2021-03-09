Coloradans Helping Others Get Vaccinated While Preparing For Incoming StormCOVIDCheck Colorado team members are walking door to door in the Montbello neighborhood to get people signed up for the vaccine.

Douglas County Commissioners Pass Resolution Urging Polis To 'Fully Reopen'The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to pass a resolution petitioning the governor to immediately lift all COVID-19 restrictions and adopt a plan to fully reopen the county.

Colorado Says Aurora Clinic For Underserved Is Creating New COVID Vaccine BarriersA clinic for underserved Coloradans was ordered to change its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan after the state found its policy wasn’t inclusive.

Water World COVID Testing Site Set To CloseThe COVID-19 testing site at Water World in Federal Heights is closing at the end of March.

After Nearly A Year, Some Denver Public Library Branches ReopenThe Denver Public Library reopened nine branches on Tuesday, almost a year to the day since they closed their doors due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

'Phasing Out': Gov. Jared Polis Talks Reopening Colorado, Phasing Out Mask MandateDespite calls from some Colorado counties for the state to reopen, Gov. Jared Polis insisted at a news conference on Tuesday that it already is. He also eluded to ending some of the mandates, in particular the face mask mandate, eventually.