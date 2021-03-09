COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller has pleaded not guilty to charges that he participated in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in January. Klete Keller, who lives in Colorado, appeared in court virtually from his home in Colorado Springs.
Keller was charged in federal court in Washington after a video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. Thousands of supporters of then-Pres. Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress while lawmakers met to formalize the victory of President Joe Biden.
Screenshots from the video have been included in court documents, charging him with knowingly entering a restricted building to impede an official government function, disorderly conduct, and obstructing law officers.
The 38-year-old Keller competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics. He captured two golds and a silver as a member of the 800-meter freestyle relay, as well as a pair of individual bronzes in the 400 free.
Keller’s next court appearance has been scheduled for April 6.