DENVER (CBS4) – Governor Jared Polis is partnering with Oregon Governor Kate Brown to call on the federal government to allow pooling of vaccines. The move is in an effort to raise the number of vaccinations happening across the U.S.
Vaccine pooling is a common practice that allows practitioners to take leftovers of vials and combine it with another vial of the same vaccine to produce a full dose.
"We believe we must take advantage of every opportunity to protect people from the virus as well as outpace the rapid growth of COVID-19 variants," Governors Polis and Brown said in a joint statement on Tuesday. "One such opportunity is the pooling of vaccine doses," said Governor Polis and Governor Brown in the letter.
The governors note that pooling vaccines would allow a 6th and possibly 7th dose out of each vial of the Pfizer vaccine, increasing the number of patients who get the vaccine.
You can read a copy of the letter here.