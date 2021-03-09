(CBS4) – The CDC has issued new guidelines for how people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 can interact. You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after you receive the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna and two weeks after the single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

“We really just had a big relaxation of restrictions,” explained CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida during his weekly question and answer session on CBSN Denver.

“If you are getting together with people who are also fully vaccinated, it’s no masking and back to hugs and handshakes. It’s very optimistic.”

But that only applies to people who are fully vaccinated. Hnida says it was more complicated for people who are only partially vaccinated or not yet vaccinated at all.

That means really assessing who is in that group and their risk level as well as the risk level for the people with whom they live. If there are concerns about how contracting COVID would impact them, then precautions like masking still need to happen.

Then there is the question about going out in public after being fully vaccinated. Hnida said it is important to remember that not everyone has been vaccinated.

“You need to still consider all of the things that we’ve been talking about for so long, masking and a lot of caution when it comes to things like indoor dining and non-essential air travel.”

It’s that need for caution that means Hnida supports Gov. Jared Polis’ extension of the mask mandate for another 30 days, saying it has to do with herd immunity.

“There are some estimates we’re at about 30% to 35% immunity at this point and really we need to get to 85% before we have herd immunity and go about business as usual.”

He said masks are probably the most effective tool for preventing the spread of COVID, short of isolation.

“We do have a few things that are of concern. We are worried about things like virus mutation and variations. We’re worried about things like spring break coming up. We have an increase in tourism, as people come to ski from other states. Then we take a look at (the riot) that took place just recently near University of Colorado Boulder. These are things that are a concern.”

He said that’s why it’s important to continue to wear those masks in public even after you are fully vaccinated.

“Being vaccinated is not a ‘Get out of COVID free’ card. Things are better and things will continue to get better, but there still needs to be an awareness, we need to continue to follow some pretty good behaviors here.”