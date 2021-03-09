DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Rescue Mission is spreading the warmth this winter through its Family Rescue Ministry. Often the biggest barrier to getting into stable housing is pulling together enough money to pay first month’s rent and deposits. The Family Rescue Ministry program provides that kind of financial assistance, as well as, pairing the family with a mentor from the community who can provide the support needed to maintain long-term housing stability.

“Me and my kids were actually sleeping on the floor at a friend’s house,” said Quinton Dooley, a single father of four.

Dooley was working, but he didn’t have enough money to pay deposits and first month’s rent on a place to call home.

“I knew I had to get me and my kids out of that situation, so I had to just bite down and start working three jobs,” Dooley explained.

While Dooley saved money for the deposit, Family Rescue Ministry program stepped in to cover the first month’s rent on a three bedroom apartment.

“I actually love it,” Dooley told CBS4.

In addition to the financial assistance, Dooley was partnered with a mentor. Together they work on budgeting, and he is a resource for anything else Dooley needs.

“He’s helped in a bunch of different ways,” Dooley said.

The Family Rescue Ministry also gave the family a couple of Walmart gift cards. The program can also help with clothing, furniture, and household items.

CBS4 has partnered with the Denver Rescue Mission to Spread the Warmth this winter. You can make a donation by texting “WARMTH” to 24365. A donation of just $10 will pay for three hot meals, and one night of shelter.