DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is thrilled to begin bouncing back from COVID-19 shutdowns, starting with shows like Dixie’s Happy Hour. Dixie’s Happy Hour, a virtual comedy performance by crowd-favorite character Dixie Longate, has three shows for the Colorado market March 11, 12 and 13.

Dixie, a character by actor Kris Andersson, became a DCPA staple performance after years performing her famed Tupperware parties. While interacting with the crowd and telling the character’s stories of life growing up as a woman in Alabama, Andersson also sold Tupperware to the audience.

Dixie is portrayed as a southern-hoot. A quick-whited, red-headed, formerly Tupperware-selling woman who like many during COVID-19 quarantine, simply wants a drink.

While COVID-19 may have stopped her top fans from coming to the theater, it couldn’t stop Dixie from coming to her fans.

A $35 “ticket” gets you a link for the virtual performance. The show can be enjoyed alone at home, or with friends and family. No matter how many people are watching the one link, the price is still $35.

Throughout the performance Dixie speaks about what life was like growing up in Alabama, joking about how alcohol played a significant role in her upbringing in the south.

Much like a real happy hour, the 95 minute performance is more likely to be enjoyed without kids. Dixie’s banter is tailored toward adult crowds, and will make you laugh.

Tickets sold for Dixie’s Happy Hour will help benefit the staff and mission at the DCPA. The organization helps more than 140,000 local Colorado students have access to arts education and experiences.

While social distancing guidelines crippled the DCPA’s ability to return enthusiasts to live theater, Dixie’s virtual cocktail hour brings a splash of hope and normalcy to both fans, and those in the performing arts industry.