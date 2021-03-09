DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver tells CBS4 officials are watching an incoming snowstorm closely, specifically how it affects mass coronavirus vaccination clinics this weekend. CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri says there’s no scenario in which the storm misses Colorado.
However, he says, the exact track the storm takes as it travels toward the Rocky Mountains will have have a significant impact on how much snow falls along the Front Range. At least several inches can fall in a three-day span starting on Friday.
The city of Denver says it’s working on logistics for the clinics, and weather information will be changing over the course of the next couple of days.
At this point, the CBS4 Weather Team is expecting 10-20 inches of accumulation for the Denver, Boulder, and possibility Fort Collins areas, but it could be more or less.