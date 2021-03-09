DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver’s Public Art Program is looking to hire an artist or a team of artists for a new project. The city has allocated about $250,000 to create artwork for the Denver District 5 Police Substation and new 911 Call Center in Montbello.
The substation is located at 12025 East 45th Avenue and serves more than 100,000 people. Officials issued the following project description:
“Artwork could be created using diverse media including sculpture, light, sound and mosaic applications. Work that is engaging and helps to tell the story of the critical, yet unseen work of the 911 emergency communications center is welcomed. The selection panel is open to artwork in all media and materials that are suitable for outdoor display.”
Artists across the country can apply online through April 12 at CallForEntry.org. Public Art Administrator Brendan Picker will hold a Q&A session about projects in the city on March 16 from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. You can register ahead of time at this link.
Denver Public Art has more information about this project and others on their website.