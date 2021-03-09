DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council has approved $15.6 million in new contracts to help those experiencing homelessness. It’s part of a new homelessness resolution approved by Denver voters on the November 2020 ballot.
The contracts include things such as a new 72-unit affordable housing development for those transitioning from homelessness, temporary tiny home villages and other programming or services for those living on the street.
“All along throughout our COVID response efforts, we have taken needed steps to advance the city’s approach to making Denver more affordable and accessible for all while improving the safety net for our unhoused neighbors,” said HOST Executive Director Britta Fisher in a statement. “Many of these contracts result from our first combined housing and homelessness services procurement issued by HOST since its formation. We look forward to bringing many more contracts and partnerships forward in the weeks ahead.”
Apartments at Valor on the Fax will range from one to three bedrooms and will be income-restricted to households earning up to 30% of the area median income. Land for the housing project was acquired by Denver in 2017.