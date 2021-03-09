LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Cristian Hernandez was sentenced on Tuesday to 42 years in prison after pleading guilty in a child abuse and domestic violence abuse case. On Sept. 3, 2019, police were called to the Lamplighter Motel just after 1:08 p.m. for a child having difficulty breathing.
The 2-year-old girl was transported by helicopter to Children's Hospital in Denver with serious injuries. According to investigators, the child had fractured ribs and suffered a significant brain injury.
Hernandez told investigators that his girlfriend's daughter had fallen off the bed while he was in the shower. Several medical doctors refuted that claim that her injuries could have been sustained by falling off the bed, with one neurosurgeon stating that the brain injury is what would occur with a fall from a 2-story building or being hit in the head with a baseball bat. A medical exam revealed that the child also suffered extensive physical abuse all over her body.
Hernandez pleaded guilty to first-degree assault- extreme indifference, assault- bodily injury with a deadly weapon, and domestic violence assault- injury to a pregnant victim.
“Despite making the decision to avoid trial by pleading guilty and stipulating to a 42-year prison sentence, Mr. Hernandez took no responsibility for his crimes and blamed others for his actions. But, justice was done in the courtroom today,” said chief trial Deputy District Attorney Adam Kendall and Deputy District Attorney Breck Roesch in a statement.