DENVER (CBS4)– On Tuesday, the U.S. House will likely approve Pres. Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. That means eligible Coloradans could start seeing the latest round of $1,400 stimulus checks hit their bank accounts in a matter of days.

However, others may have to wait a while because tax filing season is currently underway. It could slow down the payment process.

The stimulus payments don’t go out all at once. People whose bank information is on file with the IRS would likely get the money first because they would receive direct deposits. Others could get paper checks or prepaid debit cards in the mail.

Colorado lawmakers have been outspoken about the relief plan since it was introduced in January. Some weighed in following the plan’s progress.

Democratic Senator Michael Bennet tweeted: “We are one step closer to providing the relief our country urgently needs. From funding for public health jobs to expanded tax credits for families, this bill will help us put an end to the pandemic, cut child poverty in half, and improve the lives of countless Americans.”

We are one step closer to providing the relief our country urgently needs. From funding for public health jobs to expanded tax credits for families, this bill will help us put an end to the pandemic, cut child poverty in half, and improve the lives of countless Americans. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) March 6, 2021

Colorado Republican spokesman Joe Jackson disagreed in a statement: “It is completely shameful how Senator Bennet and Senator Hickenlooper have sold out Colorado’s middle class and voted for this completely partisan liberal wishlist. This bill is the worst of Washington – Coloradans won’t forget that Bennet once again chose to follow Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi in passing a wasteful, partisan, and extreme spending bill.”