DENVER (CBS4)– Despite calls from some Colorado counties for the state to reopen, Gov. Jared Polis insisted at a news conference on Tuesday that it already is. He also eluded to ending some of the mandates, in particular the face mask mandate, eventually.

“I think, as I said, everything is open. Have fun in a safe way. It’s a matter of personal responsibility,” Polis said.

But in Douglas County, people lined up to ask for passage of a resolution that calls on the state to safely open the county and economy without delay.

One man in a cowboy hat told the commissioners, “After we have been shut down for a year. Think about the restaurant workers on a Saturday that they wouldn’t be able to get a tip for selling a $50 steak.”

The vaccinated governor announced he will soon be going to a restaurant for the first time in year.

Polis added as more evidence Colorado is open, that he expects an opening day for the Rockies that will have plenty of fans.

He is even suggesting the mask mandate may soon be going away saying, “We have certainly been watching what other states have been doing. Wyoming for instance is requiring it in schools, for kids, but they are no longer requiring it for the general public. All of these things we will be phasing out in the coming weeks and months.”

But for some people, that’s not soon enough.

A woman appealed to the Douglas County Commissioners, “I’m sure there will be ramifications if you stand up and open up this country, but that’s what we are begging you to do because we want to live as free Americans.”

Shortly after she spoke, the commissioners voted to approve the resolution, but the state will have the final say in COVID regulations.