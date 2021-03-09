DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Public Library reopened nine branches on Tuesday, almost a year to the day since they closed their doors due to the COVID-19 lockdown. While services continued and they were able to create some virtual programming, people back inside the library say they’re so grateful to have this community resource again.

“It was a really emotional thing for me to see all these books that I know have come out and been published in this past year,” said Jessica Poort, a mother of two who lives in Denver. “To see them on the shelves here and to be able to check them out and read them with her.”

Initially, the libraries across the city had to focus on what could be done remotely. They created a phone service for certain requests and posted reading videos for children on YouTube. Eventually, they added curbside pick-up and gave out laptops for students and adults to check out. Preparing to re-open required them to determine how they could let people back in with COVID-19 restrictions, including masks and social distancing.

“We did a lot of behind-the-scenes work and I think people assumed we were completely closed,” said Olivia Gallegos, the communications manager for the Denver Public Library. “We were closed to the public, but our staff has been working behind-the-scenes the whole time.”

Staff had to move furniture and close some study rooms. They spread out their service stations and added a welcome desk at the entrance of each library. Public computers are available again and printing options are back.

“What will it look like when we re-open, if the world still requires physical distancing, requires masks,” she told CBS4 inside the Sam Gary branch. “So we had multiple internal teams working on that to reimagine what the library could look like when we were able to reopen our doors, so we look a little different.”

While Poort was inside the Central Park location, she was grateful to see popular books in well-known series that can add up quickly for a parent trying to buy all the titles their child wants to read. She said that libraries are equalizers because of the access they grant any member of the community.

“All of the toddlerhood of her pulling books off the shelves and being able to just grab one and read whatever she wants to read, right away,” she told CBS4 while with her young daughter. “It’s been really fun.”

The following libraries are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bear Valley

Ross-Cherry Creek

Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales

Green Valley Ranch

Hampden

Sam Gary

Ross-University Hills

Valdez-Perry

Westwood

Officials said more locations could reopen in April. For updates, visit denverlibrary.org.