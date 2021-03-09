DENVER (CBS4) – COVIDCheck Colorado team members are walking door to door in the Montbello neighborhood to get people signed up for the vaccine. They’ve partnered with the City of Denver to operate a community vaccination site at the Montbello Campus.

“It’s a lot of miles and the pedometers would tell quite a story,” said Brittany Xiu, Director of Community Engagement for COVIDCheck Colorado. “We’re really recognizing the value of having boots on the ground.”

Out of 6,000 people they’ve made contact with in Montbello and Green Valley Ranch over the last few months, COVIDCheck has signed up more than 1,000 people to get their vaccines. Xiu says they’re still seeing hesitancy in communities of color.

“We make sure that those appointments are filled up by the community connections made by the canvassing team out in the neighborhood and ensuring that those appointments are going to the neighborhood that we’re trying to serve,” Xiu said. “There have been questions about what type of vaccination is available, whether it’s Johnson and Johnson or one of the other doses, but one of the biggest challenges we’ve heard about is actually transportation or the ability to get to a vaccination site.”

COVIDCheck also works with nearby residents to find them a ride to the vaccination site.

During Tuesday’s canvassing, it was 70 degrees and sunny, but a weather change this weekend has organizers thinking ahead to vaccinations on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“We make sure that our team has access to heated and indoor spaces, hand warmers, and we do our best to take care of them. That being said, if there are so many feet of snow on the ground, and we can’t have team members safely get there or snowplows aren’t able to run, then we have to make the tough decision of deciding to reschedule those appointments,” said Xiu. “Delays in shipment are something that we do our best to plan for. We only book out appointments when we have confirmed doses to make sure that we are not giving anyone false promises or false timelines.”

