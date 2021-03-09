FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Researchers from Colorado State University are warning about the effects of long-range wildfire smoke. Smoke from the fires on the West Coast during last year’s record-breaking wildfire season made it to Colorado.
Scientists looked at six years of hospitalization and death records and found that wildfire smoke was associated with increased asthma, COPD and cardiovascular disease.
The surprising thing researchers discovered is that the smoke wasn’t from local fires but from long-range fires. Researchers believe that warnings about wildfire smoke need to be distributed to wider regions.
CSU is working with local governments on messaging to protect vulnerable populations.