UPDATE: 21,000 Fans Will Be Allowed At Coors Field For Rockies' Opening DayThis is an increase from the previous approval of 12,500 fans.

Who is Facundo Campazzo? The Denver Nuggets 29-Year-Old Rookie Guard Is Making An Impact In The NBAWhen Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone told Facundo Campazzo that he made the NBA’s Rising Star roster, he wasn't sure what that meant.

Avalanche Lose To Coyotes At Ball Arena, 3-2Colorado trailed 2-0 midway through the second period before getting goals from Valeri Nichushkin and Andre Burakovsky, but it wasn't enough.

CU Basketball Guard McKinley Wright Shares Impact Of Father's Incarceration“What he’s done from where he’s come from and what he’s overcome is just really, really special," said the Buffs head coach Tad Boyle.

CBS Sports Mock Draft: Broncos Trade With Dolphins For Ohio State Quarterback Justin FieldsThe NFL Draft is most than seven weeks away and one mock draft has the Denver Broncos trading up to select their quarterback of the future in the first round.

District Attorney: No Charges Filed In Von Miller InvestigationThe 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office has determined that no charges will be filed in the criminal case against Von Miller out of Parker.