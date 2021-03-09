DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado High School Activities Association moved the 3A girls swimming and diving state championship meet from this Saturday to Monday because of an incoming snowstorm. CHSAA says 5A and 4A girls swimming and diving schedules on Thursday and Friday are not changed.
The association says they are prepared to postpone all basketball games on Saturday and move them to Monday and Wednesday.READ MORE: Denver Seeks Local Artists For Project At Montbello Police Substation & 911 Call Center
However, they say they won’t make that decision until Thursday night or Friday morning.READ MORE: University Hill Riot: Boulder Shares New Details Including Cost Of Damage
CHSAA says changes to the high school wrestling championships in Pueblo this coming weekend have not been made, yet.
Additionally, on Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued new guidance for wrestlers at the championship. They say there has been a higher number of outbreaks at wrestling events compared to other sports.MORE NEWS: Mother Of Murder Victim Isabella Thallas Pushes For Bill Requiring Owners To Report Stolen Firearms
Because of that, CDPHE is requiring all wrestling participants to be tested prior to competition. Athletes can submit a negative COVID test up to 72 hours before competition, or be tested on the day of competition. Anyone who tests positive will not be allowed to compete.