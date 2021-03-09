'Phasing Out': Gov. Jared Polis Talks Reopening Colorado, Phasing Out Mask MandateDespite calls from some Colorado counties for the state to reopen, Gov. Jared Polis insisted at a news conference on Tuesday that it already is. He also eluded to ending some of the mandates, in particular the face mask mandate, eventually.

CHSAA & CDPHE Announce Changes To High School Playoffs & ChampionshipsThe Colorado High School Activities Association moved the 3A girls swimming and diving state championship meet from this Saturday to Monday because of an incoming snowstorm.

'Maskless, Thoughtless Rager': Gov. Jared Polis Disappointed With CU Boulder Students At RiotDuring a regularly-scheduled news conference on Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis shared his disappointment with hundreds of students at the University of Colorado Boulder following a party-turned-riot on Saturday.

Full Vaccination Is Not 'Get Out Of COVID Free' Card, Colorado Doctor WarnsThe CDC has issued new guidelines for how people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 can interact, and Dr. Dave Hnida says it's important to pay attention to people's risk levels.

Colorado Bureau Of Investigation: Vehicle Thefts Dramatically Jump In 2020New statistics from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation show what Denver metro area law enforcement agencies have said previously -- car thefts were up in 2020.

Unlike In Israel, Colorado Law Professor Doesn't Expect Businesses Here To Require Proof Of VaccinationIn Israel, many businesses now offer services to those who can provide proof of vaccination, but legal experts say a similar approach in Colorado may not be as easy.