PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — People camping near Eleven Mile State Park were cited for leaving a campfire unattended last weekend, after it spread to the grass nearby. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared pictures of the fire and the empty beer cans left around it.
“Luckily there was snow on the ground to keep the fire from spreading further,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials stated. “Just because it is still winter does not mean you don’t need to be diligent and extra cautious!”
CPW said the occupants of the camp were cited for failing to extinguish a campfire. They will have to go to court and the judge can issue a fine of up to $750 and/or six months in jail.