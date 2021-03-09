BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The organizers of the Bolder Boulder 10K road race say that COVID-19 restrictions prevent them from running the event in 2021. It’s the second year in a row that the coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of the event which had taken place in Boulder on Memorial Day since the 1970s.
“The bottom line after talking daily with public health officials, the city of Boulder and the University of Colorado is that safety restrictions and our timeline prevent us from holding the traditional BOLDERBoulder,” the race organizers wrote on the Bolder Boulder website.
As an alternative to the timed race of 50,000 or so participants, organizers have announced plans to allow for runners and walkers to experience alternative timed 10K options over the Memorial Day weekend.
They’re calling in Bolder on The Run 10K.
Racers will be given the opportunity to line up during various time slots at five different locations across Colorado’s Front Range, and there will be a cap on the number of participants allowed.
According to the website, “All courses will be marked, measured and timed using RFID tags on the bibs.” The five different courses are as follows:
– Mary Carter Greenway Trail, Littleton/Denver
– Firestone Trail, Firestone
– Interlocken, Broomfield
– The Ranch, Loveland
– Coal Creek Trail, Erie
Head to bb10k.bolderboulder.com to register.