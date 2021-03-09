AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are asking the public to help them in the illegal street racing incident on Sunday night. The police department took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, asking for any information or evidence about the illegal street racing incident over the weekend.

About 9:30 p.m. Sunday, up to 800 vehicles were gridlocked on southbound Interstate 225 due to illegal street car activity.

Police tweeted a series of posts on Tuesday, one that stated, “We are frustrated & angered, as is our community, by the blatant disregard to the safety of other motorists. We must work in collaboration with one another to prevent future incidents like this. With your help, we will hold those involved responsible for their dangerous actions.”

If you were traveling the night of 3/7, in the area of I-225 & E. Colfax Ave & witnessed this illegal gathering, our detectives want to hear from you. We are hopeful that our community has pics or videos of any vehicles or people involved they would be willing to share with us. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) March 9, 2021

Police tweeted “There are 2 ways that you can submit your tips: email us at APDCrimeTips@auroragov.org or visit the

@CrimeStoppersCO website. Using Crime Stoppers you can remain anonymous & you could be eligible for a REWARD of up to $2,000. “