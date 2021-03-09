CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Aurora News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Aurora City Council voted to approve two consumer-related city ordinances on their agenda on Monday night. One removes the sales and use tax on feminine hygiene products.

(credit: Getty Images)

The final vote on the sales tax removal for menstrual products is scheduled for March 22. Denver passed a similar measure in 2019.

Other ordinances passed on Monday night put a temporary cap on food delivery fees. This follows Denver’s lead by limiting fees that food delivery companies can add to the bill.

Jennifer McRae