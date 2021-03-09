AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Aurora City Council voted to approve two consumer-related city ordinances on their agenda on Monday night. One removes the sales and use tax on feminine hygiene products.
The final vote on the sales tax removal for menstrual products is scheduled for March 22. Denver passed a similar measure in 2019.
Other ordinances passed on Monday night put a temporary cap on food delivery fees. This follows Denver’s lead by limiting fees that food delivery companies can add to the bill.