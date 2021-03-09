BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Brighton are investigating a dispute between two men that ended with one of them spraying pepper spray and then firing shots in the other man’s direction. The incident began on Sunday afternoon in the area of Highway 85 and Bromley Lane.
Dispatch received several calls from witnesses about a shooting in the area. The investigation shows that a 48-year-old man from Longmont was at the intersection asking for assistance. That's when an argument broke out between him and a passing motorist, identified as Antonio Balderas, 25, of Brighton.
Police say that during the argument, Balderas pepper-sprayed the other man and fired several shots in his direction. The man was not shot, but did have a reaction to the pepper spray.
Officers later went to Balderas’ home where they arrested him on several charges including attempted first-degree assault.
This is still an active investigation. The Brighton Police Department is requesting anyone who may have witnessed this crime to contact (303) 288-1535 reference BPD CR#21-1265.