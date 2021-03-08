CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP/CBS4) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says the state will join a handful of others that have lifted mask-wearing mandates to limit spread of the coronavirus. The changes take effect March 16.
Also being lifted are requirements for bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms, where employees must wear masks and customers not seated in small groups have to keep 6 feet apart.READ MORE: Jesus Espericueta Shot In Parking Lot Of Apartment Complex In Denver
Gordon cites Wyoming’s declining number of COVID-19 cases and its success in distributing vaccines as reasons to lift the restrictions.
The statewide order in place since December was set to expire next week.READ MORE: Search & Rescue Groups Comb Devil's Thumb Lake Area For Josh Hall
States including Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota and Texas also have lifted mask mandates.
Last week, Gov. Jared Polis extended Colorado’s mask mandate for another 30 days.MORE NEWS: 'Life Ended Too Soon': Endangered Amur Tiger Dies After Artificial Insemination Procedure At Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)