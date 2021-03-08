Wyoming Will Lift Statewide Mask Mandate Next Week, Governor SaysWyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says the state will join a handful of others that have lifted mask-wearing mandates to limit spread of the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

25 minutes ago

Monday March 8th CBSN Denver Daily Sports LineMichael Spencer takes a look at tonight's Avs-Coyotes game, as they Avs try to bounce back after a disappointing loss on Saturday.

1 hour ago

A Warning About Thin Ice After A Dog Fell Through And Did Not SurviveA reminder that ice can be thin and you should not walk on it or allow pets on ice.

1 hour ago

Passenger On United Airlines Flight 328 Files Lawsuit Claiming ‘Severe Emotional Distress’ After Engine Broke ApartA passenger on United Airlines Flight 328 has filed a class action lawsuit against the airline, claiming he suffered severe emotional distress after one of the 777’s engines broke apart over Broomfield on Feb. 20.

1 hour ago

Triple Stabbing In Arvada: Suspect Michael Kuhlow Captured After Returning To Scene, Police SayPolice say they've captured the man who stabbed three people at a home in Arvada on Saturday night. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Colorado Capitol On Lockdown After Man Shot NearbyThe Colorado Capitol in Denver is on lockdown after a man was shot nearby. The Colorado State Patrol said the suspect is in custody and the victim was transported to the hospital. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago