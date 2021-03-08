ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police say they’ve captured the man who stabbed three people at a home in Arvada on Saturday night. Police say Michael Kuhlow, 33, stabbed two men and a woman at a home on Chase Street near 84th Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. One of the men died at the hospital.
The woman suffered critical injuries and the other male victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
On Monday morning, police learned Kuhlow may be back at the home on Chase Street.
After getting a warrant to go inside, APD attempted to contact Kuhlow but got no response. The area was secured and the Jefferson County Regional Swat Team responded to the residence.
At 10 a.m., Kuhlow called family members from the land line phone in the home, indicating that he knew officers were outside. He was taken into custody at about 11:15 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
No other details about the victims or circumstances leading up to the stabbing were released.