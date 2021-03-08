DENVER (CBS4) – Some Colorado restaurants will be able to extend last call until 2 a.m. under an amended public health order announced Monday. The changes took effect on Sunday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said.
Restaurants in counties under Level Blue restrictions can serve alcohol until 2 a.m. The remaining levels are as follows:
- Level Yellow: 1 a.m.
- Level Orange: 12 a.m.
- Level Red: 10 p.m.
Restaurants and casinos in Level Blue can have up to 225 people without using the distancing space calculator. Those in Level Yellow can hold up to 150 people without using the distancing space calculator.