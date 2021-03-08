BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- Search and rescue teams continue their search for Josh Hall who disappeared on Feb. 3 after he went on a hike on the Devil’s Thumb Lake trail via the Hessie trailhead.
The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group shared its gratitude for Flight For Life Colorado in helping search for Hall from the air. Crews also say they are searching on the ground using snowmobiles, a tactic approved by the U.S. Forest Service.
Hall’s dog, Happy, was with him during the hike, but was found about 13 miles away. Hall’s mother previously told CBS4 Happy is doing well, but lost 15 lbs.
Search crews say they are using breaks in weather to look for him, but are limited on where they can look because of deep levels of snow, white out visibility conditions and avalanche danger.