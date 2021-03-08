DENVER (CBS4) — The man shot and killed in the parking lot of a Denver apartment complex on Saturday has been identified as 20-year-old Jesus Patron Espericueta. Now investigators are trying to identify the shooter.
Espericueta was with friends in the parking lot of the Redstone Ranch Apartments, located at 4775 Argonne Street in the Green Valley Ranch Area.
He was shot at approximately 2 a.m.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. To be eligible for an award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line at (720) 913-7867.