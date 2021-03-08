DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a 45-year-old driver turned himself in after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Friday. The crash happened at West Kentucky Avenue and Morrison Road and involved two vehicles.
A man was found dead at the scene. The investigation prompted a Medina Alert for both vehicles.
Police say Gregory Gomez turned himself in the next day. He was arrested for suspicion of leaving the scene of a crash which resulted in death.
Police say an underage boy was the second driver and was cited on Saturday. Police say the boy faces numerous charges including careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a valid license and driving without proof of insurance.
Police add the boy is of legal driving age.
The victim was riding his bike when the boy hit him first, and then was hit by Gomez, investigators say.
Police are not releasing the mugshot for Gomez at this time.