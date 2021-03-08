COVID In Colorado: 3 Cases Of South African Variant Detected At Buena Vista Correctional ComplexThe Colorado State Public Health Laboratory has detected three cases of the B.1.351 variant in Colorado, officials reported Sunday.

9 minutes ago

'Life Ended Too Soon': Endangered Amur Tiger Dies After Artificial Insemination Procedure At Cheyenne Mountain ZooOfficials with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced that an endangered Amur tiger died after an artificial insemination procedure last week. Katie Johnston reports.

16 minutes ago

CU Basketball Guard McKinley Wright Shares Impact Of Father's IncarcerationHis father was arrested for selling drugs and sent to prison when McKinley Wright IV was just 8 years old.

24 minutes ago

COVID Restrictions In Colorado: Service Helps Seniors Stay Connected While Living In IsolationOlder Coloradans have been among those hit hardest by COVID-19, both by the disease, and how it has forced many into isolation. Many are concerned about the psychological risks quarantine can have, especially for older people and trying to help.

51 minutes ago

COVID In Colorado: 3 Cases Of South African Variant Detected At Buena Vista Correctional ComplexThe Colorado State Public Health Laboratory has detected three cases of the B.1.351 variant in Colorado, officials reported Sunday. The B.1.351 variant was first identified in South Africa. The three cases are all at the Colorado Department of Corrections Buena Vista Correctional Complex. Two of the cases are staff members and one is incarcerated.

56 minutes ago

3 hours ago