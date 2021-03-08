BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Two weeks after being the first Denver metro area county to move to Level Blue, Broomfield County is scheduled to go back to Level Yellow on Wednesday at 6 a.m.
The county announced it was directed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment after it saw an uptick in case numbers.
According to the county’s website, there were 105 new cases for the week of Feb. 28, up from 76 cases from the week prior. The seven-day positivity rate on March 6 notched up to 3.9% from 3% on Feb. 27.
There were no deaths reported.
" Broomfield's one week case incidence tipped into Level Yellow on Feb. 28 and Broomfield has seen an elevated incidence growth in cases since Feb 15," the county stated.

The City and County of Broomfield will move to “Level Yellow” at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10 as directed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Despite the step backward, certified businesses can still operate under Level Blue restrictions. Indoor and outdoor organized sports are limited to 25 people, excluding coaches and officials.