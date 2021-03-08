BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Astronomers have discovered new hints of a giant, scorching-hot planet orbiting Vega, one of the brightest stars in the night sky.
If the team’s findings bear out, the alien world would rank as the second hottest exoplanet known to science, with average surface temperatures of 5,390 degrees Fahrenheit.READ MORE: Triple Stabbing In Arvada: Suspect Michael Kuhlow Captured After Returning To Scene, Police Say
Additionally, the alien planet would orbit so close to Vega that its years would last less than two-and-a-half Earth days.READ MORE: Colorado Capitol On Lockdown After Man Shot Nearby
The research, published this month in The Astrophysical Journal, was led by University of Colorado Boulder student Spencer Hurt, an undergraduate in the Department of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences.
Vega is just 25 light-years, or about 150 trillion miles, from Earth — which is pretty close, astronomically speaking. Scientists can also see Vega with telescopes even when it’s light out, which makes it a prime candidate for research, according to study coauthor Samuel Quinn.MORE NEWS: Ballpark Shooting: Michael Close Pleads Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity In Death Of Isabella Thallas, Family Says