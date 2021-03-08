AVON, Colo. (CBS4) – Large summer events might return to the town of Avon. Town councilmembers are scheduled to take up the discussion on Tuesday.
They could also consider a variance allowing up to 800 people. The town hopes the state will allow outdoor event venues to operate at 80% capacity by July.
That's around the time Avon hosts its Salute to the USA celebration.
“It’s our largest event. It’s signature, been around 35, 36 years something like that. That one takes a long lead window for planning. That is the one that if we can get back to that sort of capacity, Nottingham park is quite large,” said Danita Dempsey, the events coordinator for Avon.
Last summer, Avon was the first town in Eagle County to host outdoor concerts while they ensured social distancing.
They might host something similar this year if restrictions haven’t lifted by then.