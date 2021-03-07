PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Pitkin County administered the first 1,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Sunday. Residents lined up at the Benedict Music tent parking lot.
Health officials believe the single-dose version of the coronavirus vaccine will be beneficial for smaller, rural communities because the vials can be stored easier, in a refrigerator rather than a freezer at extreme temperatures.
“They are thrilled. I’ve been fortunate enough today to call from our waitlist for any extra doses, and people are really thrilled being able to come, coming in a couple of minutes and just huge relief, some tears even on the phone that people are seeing some light and being able to move forward,” said Kara Silbernagel, a spokeswoman for Pitkin County.
The 1,500 doses are among a larger shipment Colorado is getting. The county expects to hold more clinics like the one on Sunday.