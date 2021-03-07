DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police lifted a Medina Alert they issued on Saturday for two different vehicles. Police say they found the vehicles, but did not say whether they found the drivers.
Investigators say the vehicles were involved in a deadly hit and run with a pedestrian on Friday night near West Kentucky Avenue and Morrison Road.
Officers responded to the area at around 9 p.m. They say they believe the drivers hit the pedestrian accidentally, but neither of them stayed at the scene.
Investigators do not believe street racing was a factor.
Details about the victim were also not released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.