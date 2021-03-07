AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police responded to the area near 28th Avenue and Sable Boulevard on Sunday afternoon after they say two Hispanic men carjacked someone. Police say the suspects stole a 2005 white Cadillac DeVille convertible.
Police say the victim tried to follow the suspects, and was shot at, but did not suffer injuries.READ MORE: 2 Vehicles In Denver Medina Alert Now Found
The Cadillac had a Colorado license plate AFZMO6.READ MORE: CU Boulder Students Pick Up Mess Left Behind From Violent Party On University Hill
Police say a Hispanic woman was with the suspects and drove away in 2006 gold Impala. The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous. If you see them, you’re asked call 911.MORE NEWS: 'You're Acting Like A Child': Officers Hurt After Party On CU Boulder's University Hill Grows Violent
Investigators closed Sable Boulevard between 22nd and 23rd Avenues to collect evidence. The road has since reopened.