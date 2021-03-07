MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Personnel from seven firefighting agencies spent most of Saturday working to control and contain a brush fire southeast of Palisade.
The 39 Road Fire was contained at 85 acres and declared under control at 5:30 p.m.
The fire was first reported at 10:30 a.m. in the area of Horse Mountain near the end of 39 Road.
It burned in dry vegetation, mostly brush and pinyon-juniper, and was wind-driven, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. It was mostly on private property and land owned by the Bureau of Land Management.
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office Wildland Fire Team, Bureau of Land Management, Clifton Fire Protection District, Palisade Fire Department, Central Orchard Mesa Fire Department, East Orchard Mesa Fire Protection District, and Lands End Fire Protection District all took part in the effort.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.