DENVER (CBS4) – Jane Abbott has COPD and works at a gas station. This past year has been hard for her trying to avoid catching COVID-19 while still making a living.

“You got a revolving door of people coming in and out all day long,” she said.

That’s why she is very thankful that she just got the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at National Jewish Hospital.

“You feel more comfortable again,” she said.

If you saw the clinic where Abbott got vaccinated, which took place in the National Jewish parking lot Saturday, you wouldn’t suspect anything different. The process was exactly the same as when National Jewish handed out previous vaccines, with one big difference.

“These people don’t need a second appointment,” said Dr. Jay Finigan, “So they get one appointment and they move on.”

It’s a feature of the vaccine that most people seemed to like.

“I think it’s better because it’s only one time,” said patient Mayola Gray.

Abbott agrees and says she trusts it even more because it has name recognition.

“One time and Johnson & Johnson has been around for how many years?” she said.

Finigan is a pulmonologist and says no matter what vaccine you are offered; you should jump at the chance to get one.

“This vaccine like Pfizer and like Moderna are all great vaccines.”

Abbott says she would have taken anything, as long as it helped her feel safer at work. Which she is something she is looking forward to.

“Feeling less nervous about being around other people,” she said.

National Jewish is continuing to hold by appointment vaccine clinics across the Denver metro area. They plan to administer 2,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and more than 3,600 second doses of Pfizer vaccine in the next several days.