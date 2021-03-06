COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police say a female driver died after being hit by another female driver early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 104th Avenue and Tower Road at around 12:30 a.m.
Investigators say the driver who died was traveling west on 104th Avenue, driving a black SUV, while the adult female driver of a white SUV was traveling north on Tower Road.
The white SUV hit the black SUV, police say. The driver of the white SUV was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the black SUV died at the scene.
Investigators say alcohol might be a factor in the crash. It's not clear if speed or drugs are factors, or whether either driver was wearing a seatbelt.
Details about the drivers were not released.