DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a stunning weekend around Colorado with mostly sunny skies and temperatures running several degrees above normal for early March. In Denver we’re expecting a high in the middle 60s with some places near 70 degrees on the plains. If you’re heading to the mountains you’ll find highs in the 45-55 degree range for the most part unless you are above tree line.
There is a weak weather system over northern California that will move across Colorado over the next 24 hours. It will bring some mid and high-level cloud cover by this afternoon along with occasional gusty winds. No precipitation is expected over the next 24 hours unless we see a very remote and stray snow shower pop up in the mountains.
Because it will be so mild and dry today the fire danger will be elevated, especially on the northeast and east-central plains where the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning through sunset. If any fires were to start they could grow fast. South winds could gust as high as 40 mph this afternoon in the warned area.
Looking ahead the new week will start off with more of the same. Dry and very mild conditions will last through Tuesday. Starting Wednesday we’ll see some changes as the next storm system moves into the state.