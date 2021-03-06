DENVER (CBS4) – Another, 5,000 Coloradans received their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the National Western Stock Show Complex on Saturday. Doctors say people were thrilled.
“Yeah, it’s an amazing energy inside people are really excited about getting their second shot, and the second dose they are well on their way at this point to be immune to COVID-19,” said Dr. JP Valin, Chief Clinical Officer at SCL Health. “And they wait another two weeks and they will be fully immune, but people are really excited. There’s some tears, high fiving for a lot of these people they haven’t been out of their homes, you know almost a year, and so now they they’re well on their way to being at the end of the pandemic.”
Valin strongly recommends everyone get vaccinated. He says it is the best way to get out of the pandemic and back to normal life.