DENVER (CBS4)– World War II era planes participated in a flyover of the state Capitol on Friday afternoon. The flyover is part of the Day of Remembrance that marks one year since the first diagnosed case of coronavirus was confirmed in Colorado.
Gov. Jared Polis called for the day to honor all those who lost their lives to COVID-19 in the past year. “All Coloradans, counties, cities, businesses, and organizations” are invited to participate, according to the governor’s office.
In addition, Polis will address the state in a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Watch CBS4 and CBSN Denver for full coverage of the ceremony. Then at 7:30 p.m. CBSN Denver will re-air the address by Polis.