BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Colorado Boulder has received a $2 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They will use the money to study the role gun retailers can play in suicide prevention.
Researchers will examine the effectiveness of The Gun Shop Project in which about 275 Colorado retailers will participate.
The hope is their findings will help create a program that will help convince skeptical retailers that they can play a role in preventing suicide deaths.