PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has determined that no charges will be filed in the criminal case against Von Miller out of Parker. The Parker Police Department provided the results of the investigation to the DA’s office last month.
Parker police confirmed the investigation into Miller in January. No citation was ever filed and no arrest was made in the case.READ MORE: CBS Sports Mock Draft: Broncos Trade With Dolphins For Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields
According to the DA, The American Bar Association Criminal Justice Standards for the Prosecution Function Standard 3-4.3 outlines the Minimum Requirements for Filing and Maintaining Criminal Charges. This standard notes:
“A prosecutor should seek or file criminal charges only if the prosecutor reasonably believes that the charges are supported by probable cause, that admissible evidence will be sufficient to support conviction beyond a reasonable doubt, and that the decision to charge is in the interests of justice.”
The DA said based on that standard and the review of information, they must decline to file charges in the case.MORE NEWS: Denver Public Schools Foundation Partners With Denver Broncos To Bridge Technology Gap For Families
On Thursday, new general manager George Paton said the Denver Broncos want Von Miller back in 2021, but they want to hear more about an off-field investigation into the star linebacker. CBS4 is awaiting comment from the team.