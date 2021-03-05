(CBS4) – The NFL Draft is most than seven weeks away and one mock draft has the Denver Broncos trading up to select their quarterback of the future in the first round. CBS Sports’ NFL Analyst Chris Trapasso has the Broncos moving up to the No. 3 pick in the draft by making a trade with the Miami Dolphins. In this scenario, the Broncos would give up the No. 9 pick in the first-round, a third-round pick in the 2021 draft, and their 2022 first-round pick.

After the trade, Trapasso has the Broncos selecting Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

“The Broncos desperately want to fix the quarterback spot, and who would blame them? So, they make a bold move to get Fields in Denver,” Trapasso said.

Fields threw 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games with the Buckeyes, leading them to the National Championship Game last season. The other mock drafts have the Broncos adding depth to the secondary in the first-round.

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson – Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley

“Bryce Callahan was a bright spot in the secondary in 2020 but he, along with four other CBs, will have his contract expire next spring. Farley, who opted out for 2020, is our CB1,” Wilson said.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards – Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II

“Denver adds a top cornerback to Vic Fangio’s defense. He can capitalize on the pressure created by Bradley Chubb. There are big decisions to be made with Von Miller and Justin Simmons,” Edwards said.

ESPN’s Todd McShay – Broncos trade with San Francisco 49ers for No. 12 pick and select Caleb Farley

“We still don’t know what new GM George Paton will do at quarterback, but we do know his defense needs some playmakers,” Todd McShay said. “The Broncos have a lot of questions to answer, but Farley — another 2020 opt-out — can make plays for a group that managed only 10 interceptions last season (tied for third fewest).”

The Athletic – Virginia Tech Cornerback Caleb Farley

“(George) Paton will gladly settle for a strong, physical, 6-foot-2, 207-pound defensive back who fits an immediate need. Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II may be more ready to step in right now, and he’d certainly be an option here, but Denver’s timeline would allow Farley to develop on the job while playing, at least next season, for a smart defensive head coach in Vic Fangio,” Nick Kosmider said.